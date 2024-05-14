Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Daily Journal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $379.62 on Monday. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $276.32 and a 1 year high of $402.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $523.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Daily Journal by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

