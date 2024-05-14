Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.72 on May 21st

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.7166 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Daimler Truck Stock Performance
DTRUY stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.
About Daimler Truck
