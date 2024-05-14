Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

