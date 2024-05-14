Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 144,851 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.52.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

