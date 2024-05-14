Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,657 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $97.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

