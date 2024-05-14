Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

