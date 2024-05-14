Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,435 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 245.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,365,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,005,000 after buying an additional 970,829 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

