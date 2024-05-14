Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

