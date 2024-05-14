Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $174,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

