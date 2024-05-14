Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $281,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average is $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,673.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,405 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,819. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.