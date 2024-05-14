Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $304,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

