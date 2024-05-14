Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $225,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,517,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,851,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,822,000 after buying an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,651,000 after buying an additional 101,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

CHKP stock opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.30. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.21 and a 1-year high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.