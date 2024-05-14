Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $227,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $258.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.46 and its 200-day moving average is $241.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

