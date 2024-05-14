Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $320,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $286.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

