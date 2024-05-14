Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after buying an additional 1,500,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after acquiring an additional 393,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,600,000 after purchasing an additional 253,405 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,335,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 478,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

