Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after buying an additional 82,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

