Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $776.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $791.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $803.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.