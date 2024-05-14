Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.