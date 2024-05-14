Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

