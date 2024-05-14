Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.