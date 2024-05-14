Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 166 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

