Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 323 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 290,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,429,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

