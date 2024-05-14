Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $285.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.40 and its 200 day moving average is $267.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $291.40. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.