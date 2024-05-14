Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diageo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $180.48.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

