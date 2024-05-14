Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

