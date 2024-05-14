Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,067 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AppLovin by 23.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,819 shares of company stock valued at $17,071,950 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APP. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

