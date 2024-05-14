Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.