Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHA opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
