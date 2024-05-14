Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of DAPP opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

