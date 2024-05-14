Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

