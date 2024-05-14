Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,800 ($47.73) to GBX 4,400 ($55.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($56.52) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,712.50 ($46.63).
Diploma Trading Down 1.0 %
Diploma Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Diploma’s payout ratio is 6,263.74%.
About Diploma
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
