DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get DNOW alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DNOW

DNOW Price Performance

Shares of DNOW opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48. DNOW has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $15.57.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.15 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DNOW will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DNOW

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in DNOW by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.