Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Docebo from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Docebo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Docebo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCBO

Docebo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.82 and a beta of 1.64. Docebo has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Docebo by 56.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.