Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims bought 5,133 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $47,172.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,774.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David C. Sims bought 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $47,172.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,774.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $45,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,740.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

GRF stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

