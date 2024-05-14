Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.46. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 263.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 273,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.