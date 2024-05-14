eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

