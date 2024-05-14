Eiffage SA (EFGSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8737 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Eiffage Price Performance

Shares of Eiffage stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Eiffage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.