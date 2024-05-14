Eiffage SA (EFGSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8737 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.60.
Eiffage Price Performance
Shares of Eiffage stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $23.32.
Eiffage Company Profile
