Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -1.73. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Eltek had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eltek by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eltek in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

