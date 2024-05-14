Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Eltek Price Performance
Shares of Eltek stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -1.73. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $22.80.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Eltek had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eltek
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.