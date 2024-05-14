EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$102.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$101.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC set a C$100.00 target price on shares of EQB and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

TSE EQB opened at C$84.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.58. EQB has a 52-week low of C$63.17 and a 52-week high of C$97.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.429932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

