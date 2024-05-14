EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.94.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. EQT has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

