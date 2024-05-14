Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243,542 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after buying an additional 1,795,772 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,206,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,659,000 after purchasing an additional 629,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,181 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Equity Residential by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 398,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 335,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 231,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

