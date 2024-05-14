Federal Signal Co. (FSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

