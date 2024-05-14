Federal Signal Co. (FSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Federal Signal has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.
Federal Signal Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of FSS stock opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
