Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 424.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $48.54.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.