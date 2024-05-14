First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 948.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Solar by 125.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $137,130,000 after buying an additional 472,327 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP lifted its stake in First Solar by 615.6% in the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after buying an additional 350,996 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $189.54 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $229.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $5,265,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.