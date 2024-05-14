First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Lessened by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,277,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

