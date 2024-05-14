Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FVRR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Price Performance

FVRR opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 134.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.