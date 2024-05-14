Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4382 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Fortis has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 71.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortis

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.