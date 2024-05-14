Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$191.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Jacques Perron bought 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,108.15. In related news, Director Jacques Perron purchased 290 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,108.15. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at C$172.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.40 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$161.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$155.31. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.58.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5510259 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.56%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

