Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 65.4% in April

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the April 15th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ BHAT opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

