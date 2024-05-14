Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,012,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 1,350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.