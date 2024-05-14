Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,012,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 1,350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:BRPHF opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.
About Galaxy Digital
