Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

GALT stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Galectin Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,248.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,133,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $14,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 214,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

